Footage of a flashy South African traditional wedding ceremony has been doing the rounds on social media

Popular user @kulanicool also got in on the action and shared photos of the bride and her new luxury SUV gifted to her by her husband

The post has sparked varying views from several South Africans with some feeling the love while others questioning it

Videos and photos of a flashy traditional wedding ceremony that took place recently left several Mzansi peeps in absolute awe.

Images shared on social media of a flashy traditional wedding left Saffas divided. Image: @kulanicool / Twitter

Footage from the stunning ceremony has been doing the rounds on social media. Popular user @kulanicool also shared images showing the lovely bride donned in her traditional attire and R100 banknotes as well her new luxury Audi SUV which she was gifted by her loving hubby.

The beautiful Mrs identified as Nomthandazo Tshabalala (@nomtha.mshengu) on Instagram shared photos from the big day along with a heartfelt caption as she declared her hubby's clan names in gratitude for the grand gesture:

“Dingiswayo, Nyambose, Magaga onsibansiba, Mfolozi emnyama inketha baweli nabawelayo bayayiqokelela. Grateful is an understatement.”

A token of love or materialism?

While the matrimonial may have been breath-taking, Saffas responded to the tweet with differing views of positivity on the one hand and harsh criticism on the other.

@TshepoTC11 reacted:

“This is love??!! You are confused, my friend. That’s playing with money. Boom end of discussion.”

@JasonKhumalo2 replied:

“I hate how Zulu people have transformed traditions into spectacles of wealth. Soon, it will be hard for any ordinary person to marry a Zulu woman.”

@AlexHlelo commented:

“Very beautiful if niyathandana.”

@Brownxin1 said:

“Sometimes it's not real love, they can afford.”

