Some parents always do the most for their children, and Mzansi was fascinated to see the lucky few

The children's cars went viral, and people on the internet reacted to the various reasons they were getting such big presents

From birthday celebrations to matric results, online users could not help but marvel at the children who got spoilt rotten

A few parents who surprised their children with the ultimate gift went viral. Social media was ablaze when some parents showed their kids how much they appreciated them with extravagant gifts such as a BMW.

Cars are often seen as a signifier of wealth by many Mzansi netizens. Online peeps were not shy to express their thoughts about the parents spoiling their kids. The pictures of the young people who got luxury vehicles had many people feeling some type o5 Times South Africans were floored by young people getting brand new cars from parents.

1. Twitter user celebrates as parents gift her with sweet Mini Cooper surprise

A young woman on Twitter, , got a brand new mini cooper. The automatic transmission whip had many people in awe of her parent's generosity.

Many people flooded the comments on the post to congratulate the young lady. Online users thoroughly enjoyed seeing her surprised face.

2. Mzansi Matric student receives car after passing NSC 2022 exams with flying colours

One lady went viral after her parents awarded her a whole car for attaining multiple distinctions. The lady posted a TikTok of herself reacting to the incredible gift.

The video went viral as she posed next to a car. The lady also had her mum in the video of the car reveal.

3. Woman on Instagram gets brand new BMW from dad and goes viral

A young lady got spoilt by her dad and got a brand-new BMW. The lady posted herself thanking her dad and went viral on social media.

People in the comments were envious. Many peeps said the woman should count her blessings for having such a giving dad.

4. TikTok of medical school graduate getting reward of VW GTI for qualifying as doctor

One man finally graduated from university as a doctor and got a brand new car. The video went viral, showing a young man walking through a crowd and approaching his brand-new whip.

The clip was very emotional for people, and many said they could feel the happiness within people at the event.

5. 13-year-old kid goes Facebook viral after getting brand new car from mum

A 13-year-old kid got a brand new whip from his mother's birthday. The lady said she wanted to teach her son how to drive, and he promised they would start when he turned 13.

Online users discussed whether a 13-year-old should be driving. Some peeps congratulated the young man, while others argued that he was too young to get behind the wheel.

The stories about these generous moms and dads show how far the love of a parent can go. Netizens applauded the parents for doing the most for their kids.

