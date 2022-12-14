A young Mzansi woman took to social media to show off the impressive gift her father bought her

In the clip, a happy Zinhle Masilela is seen accepting a brand-new BMW from her father at a car dealership

Zinhle expressed her gratitude in an Instagram post, thanking her father for all he does for her and their family

Seeing parents go above and beyond for their children is always so precious. One dad went all out for his dear daughter by surprising her with a brand new whip – and it’s not your regular ride.

A young woman was over the moon as her dad handed over the keys to a German machine. Image: @cleopatra_masilela/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The lucky lady Zinhle Masilela (@cleopatra_masilela) took to Instagram to show off the priceless moment as her father finalised the purchase of a stunning BMW vehicle to hand over to her.

An elated Zinhle is seen receiving the new car with great excitement as well as showing off its impressive specs. She captioned the post:

“Forever and always grateful! Thank you Dad for each and everything that you do for us you mean the world to me! ❤️ u’Nkulunkulu andise la uthatha khona! Ngiyabonga kakhulu Masilela❤️.”

Zinhle’s online friends were overjoyed for her as they took to the comments to shower her with love and congratulatory messages.

lady_amar1 remarked:

“I love papa for loving you! Congratulations once again dadewethu ❤️.”

sheelah_dealz wrote:

“Ngwana daddy.”

Tshepivundla commented:

“Congratulations Beautiful ✨.”

Heresaratsupa responded:

“You are so blessed to have parents like this … I’m going to give my kids the same luxury .”

Elsebetso asked:

“Can you hire me shame just to take care of you?

makaziwe_mk said:

“ Asbonge !!!”

presh_hlahlandlela reacted:

“❤️❤️❤️you’re blessed.”

queen_of__property_lifestyle replied:

“You are blessed babe , May God protect you and your car. May he give your father prosperous, fruitful longevity. Enjoy your ride.”

Man buys pregnant partner lavish boat named after her as push present

In another story, Briefly News reported that netizens love a good story about women getting spoilt by their partners. This time netizen @ashmad showed her followers how her man spoilt her in honour of their pregnancy.

Ashlee shared that her partner gave her a boat named after her and detailed her birthplace. The boat is named Princess Ashle and its owner can be seen proudly posing on its hood.

Ashlee said in a tweet that she had decided to fully pay off their car repayments by getting rid of her car in preparation for the arrival of their baby. It would seem that Ashlee's gift is also a thank you for her responsible decisions about their cars as a couple.

Source: Briefly News