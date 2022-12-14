A video of a girl laughing out loud in disbelief as she holds a load of bread has been doing the rounds online

The footage shows her opening and slicing the bread as she discovers a neatly wrapped package inside

The schoolgirl soon learns that is it the iPhone she has been longing for and reacts with great joy

After a year of hard work and dedication to her studies, one lucky schoolgirl was blessed with the cellphone she had been longing for.

A dedicated schoolgirl couldn't believe what her parents did as a token of their appreciation. Image: @balungilentuli22/TikTok

Source: UGC

A video shared by @balungilentuli22 on TikTok shows the girl laughing in disbelief as she holds a loaf of bread and a lady is heard asking her to make a sandwich and she’ll get the phone she has been wanting.

The girl laughs as she begins to open and cut the unsliced loaf. She slices it and soon discovers a wrapped package strategically hidden in the bread as she laughs out loud.

The girl opens the phone with great delight and hugs her parents who can be heard expressing their pride in her for all the hard work she’s put into her academics.

The sweet post was captioned:

“For all the #No's we give her, there will always be a big #Yes...because she is loved.”

The precious moment ignited warm fuzzy feels among Mzansi netizens who flooded the post with heartfelt messages for the girl and her loving parents.

mabii.m said:

“How I wish my parents could do this for me.”

Andile Hazel replied:

“Manje ngikhalelani mina❤️.”

noxolomlambo1 commented:

“Sizodla isinkwa la... Congrats .”

wrote:

“Dear God nami ngyafisa ngelinye ilanga ukuba nefamily, I'm all alone, umama nobaba bazala kancane baqede bangishiya.”

Anathiethandoemch commented:

“Ncoour bakith ukusebenza kanzima kunemphumela ❤️syakbongela❤️.”

Shlo MaK Lebyane said:

“esecamela phezu kwesinkwa.”

Buhlebemvelo reacted:

“true definition of nka Loma borotho.”

