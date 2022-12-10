Khanyi Mbau has rubbished claims that she is expecting a baby with her Zimbabwean boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga

The Young, Famous & African star shared a snap on her Instagram page and set the record straight

She said she had a big stomach because she was experiencing bloating as it was that time of the month

Khanyi Mbau has poured cold water on reports that she is expecting her second baby with her Zimbabwean boyfriend, Kudzi Mushonga.

Khanyi Mbau has cleared the air on why her stomach was showing in recent snaps. Image: @mbaureloaded.

Source: Instagram

The star set the record straight when she posted a snap rocking a crop top showing her bulging stomach.

According to TimesLIVE, Khanyi said her tummy was a bit big in the photo because she was experiencing bloating due to PMS. Mbau also cautioned Instagram gynaecologists against confirming unverified reports. She wrote:

"Took my bag for a stroll. ( for peace's sake not Preg just PMS) death by insta gynaecologists !!!"

Khanyi Mbau's fans react to the post

Fans commended the star for clearing the air. Many lauded her for addressing the matter before gossipmongers spread false narratives.

@zarithebosslady wrote:

"is that a belly."

@tertia_t said:

"Please share your regular diet and gym routine."

@leratokabeya commented:

"You look absolutely stunning as usual, I love that you were still able to wear a crop top even though your feeling bloated❤️."

@mollophili noted:

"Just when I was about to zoom in."

@elizab8572 said:

"Love the realness! We are only human and you are still looking fab."

@brownsugar_zw commented:

"Our zimbabwean treasure muroora wenyika we love u sister-in-law."

Source: Briefly News