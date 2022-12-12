Award-winning rapper AKA is head over heels in love with his rapper girlfriend Nadia Nakai and is not shy to show it on the social media

The rapper recently took to his Insta stories to share a cute snap showing Nadia chilling with his mom and daughter

@lebron_griffin shared the photo on Twitter and it has since gone viral as people admired the couple and congratulated them on their beautiful relationship

AKA's mom, Lynn Forbes, hangs with Nadia Nakai and Kairo, Image: @instagra/@nadianakai and @akaworldwide

Lemonade hitmaker AKA has taken his relationship to the next level and introduced his girlfriend, the award-winning rapper, Nadia Nakai to his loved ones.

AKA recently shared a snap on his Insta stories which has since made rounds on other social media platforms. @lebron_ griffin shared the picture on Twitter, saying AKA's mom will love anyone her son loves.

"Mama ka AKA will love anyone othandwa ngu nyana wakhe qha yena. ngase afundise aba mama beno how to adapt to new things."

People have since reacted to the photo and here are a few reactions from Twitter. @Mmaselelo_Kgoale said:

"Her son’s happiness matter to her. Samthandi "

@Alyyceee wrote:

"Her son’s happiness matter to her..and it’s nice to see ❤️"

@ItsMe_Beepz commented:

"The mother of her granddaughter is the one who would be chosen with quickness in any situation even the nyana self suspected ukhuthi she loves her more than she loves him."

@Ayanda_1008 said:

"That's how mother's should be like, the important thing should be her child's happiness kuphela. "

@lizo_h:

"My mom only wants her 1st Makoti, they still communicate and she Still visits, and she made it clear ukuthi akafuni ounce umakoti,"

A video of Nadia Nakai confirming there’s no beef between her and Cassper after dating AKA has gone viral

In another article, Briefly News reported that people reacted to a trending video of Nadia Nakai as she opened up about the current state of her relationship with Cassper Nyovest.

The award-winning rapper Nadia Nakai recently opened up about her departure from Cassper Nyovest's record label, Family Tree. The rapper confirmed that her current boyfriend AKA was not the reason she quit the label. She also made it clear that she and Cassper have no beef.

A video of her Kaya959 interview went viral on social media, and people were defending her, saying the interviewer made her uncomfortable

