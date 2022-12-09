Nadia Nakai has spoken out about the real reason she left Cassper Nyovest's record label, Family Tree

The rapper confirmed that AKA, her boyfriend and one of Cass' nemeses, is not the reason she quit Cass' label

A video of her Kaya959 interview has gone viral online, and peeps are defending her after seeing how the interviewer made her uncomfortable

Nadia Nakai has confirmed that her relationship with AKA is not the reason she left Family Tree.

Nadia Nakai is trending after a video of her clarifying the beef rumours between her and Cassper Nyovest circulated on the internet. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Kaya959's breakfast show, the stunning beauty addressed all rumours that she is dating AKA to spite Cassper Nyovest. AKA and Cassper have been feuding for years and the feud never seems to end.

Nadia went on to say that she met and fell in love with AKA after leaving Cass' recording label. Nadia stated:

“For the longest time, I’ve never interacted with this person until when I was about to leave Family Tree. “It just happened the way that it happened and I don’t know how to explain it. I feel like it’s something that God did. I feel like I don’t have to explain the Cassper element.”

South Africans defend Nadia Nakai after her Kaya 959 interview

A short clip of the segment trended on social media shortly after the interview. @SAHIPHOPFEEDs shared the video on Twitter, and people weighed in.

Instead of focusing on Nadia confirming there is no bad blood between her and Cass, peeps called out the interviewer.

According to online users, the line of questioning was uncalled for and disrespectful to Nadia's brand. Some claimed that the interviewer made it appear as if Nadia needs men to stay relevant in the game. Peeps shared the following comments:

@mizzzidc said:

"Really unnecessary questions but I wish Nadia Nakai answered with simple one-word answers. Yes/No - to frustrate him back. The whole point is to get her to explain something he has already made his mind up about."

@MsLeloB shared:

"Sammy T’s been in the game way too long for such shoddy work. Disappointing. Keep him away from interviewing people."

@COCOPUF29207818 replied:

"This presenter is soo weird. Nadia is bigger than all the things he has said."

@grace_takudzwa commented:

"This guy is dizzy, he was tryna undermine her but she took it like a champ and kept her composure (pun unitended lol). Love it for her"

@SamkeloJijana wrote:

"Yoh this guy is a horrible presenter! Shows what space Dineo leaves when she's away. Aikhona"

@nonku reacted:

"He did not respect his guest enough to do his research, what a nonsensical line of questioning."

@Powerful_Noble1 also said:

“You’re associated with these big brand names” is Nadia not a big brand?"

@_RealNtokoM also shared:

"Wow, I respect Nadia, she handled this very well ✊"

@Patwacho1 added:

"What an embarrassing interview @KayaOnAir this guy came with an agenda, this is very bad taste. You can tell he is a sexist who probably lacks exposure. Thank God Nadia is well-learned and spoken, she BOSSED it and kept her dignity intact."

Source: Briefly News