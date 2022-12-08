AKA topped trends after posting a video of himself and his daughter Kairo decorating their balcony for Christmas

Online commenters were reminded of Anele Tembe's death who was engaged to the rapper before jumping off a balcony in their shared hotel room

People trolled the rapper, saying AKA shouldn't push Kairo because many rumours have surfaced linking him to Tembe's death

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

AKA is getting into the Christmas spirit. The rapper posted a video of himself and his baby girl Kairo decking out their balcony with Christmas decorations and lights.

AKA was told not to drop his daughter Kairo after posting a video decorating their balcony with Christmas lights. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The Twitter post, which was supposed to be a sweet dad and daughter goals moment for many, turned into a nightmare. Peeps made the vilest remarks about the rapper after seeing the video.

Peeps mentioned AKA's fiance's death, Neli Tembe, who died after jumping off a balcony. In the comments, online users continued to accuse AKA of being responsible for Tembe's reported suicide.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

After seeing AKA and Kairo busy working on their Christmas decorations by the balcony, some netizens speculated that AKA is obsessed with balconies. Other peeps added that AKA must not try any funny business with Kairo's life. Peeps wrote:

@DonSizzle_ said:

"Don't drop her"

@Vernon_Vybz shared:

"You’re not allowed to be on any balcony"

@Thina057771821 replied:

"You and balconies "

@They_Anus commented:

"She better not “jump”

@theItal93123760 wrote:

"That balcony is to die for"

@hopeeeeez reacted:

"Ungamphushi ngoba wena yey"

@Ayic_Ndabenhle also sad:

"Angikuthembi when you're the balcony"

According to News24, AKA has previously cleared his name in the media regarding Anele's death. AKA told his version of the story saying he and Anele had a fallout on the day she died. He claimed, however, that when their argument heated, he left Tembe alone in their shared room.

AKA added that Anele threatened to kill herself during their argument, and he later discovered her dead body when he returned to their room.

"She wasn't there and I looked out the room... I looked out the balcony and that's where she was," said Forbes.

AKA splashes R1.8 million on a brand new BMW X7, Mzansi happy for the star

In other stories, Briefly News reported that AKA is the proud owner of a brand-new BMW X7. The rapper showed off his pricey whip in a video circulating on social media.

The rapper joined stars like Andile Mpisane, Gogo Maweni and Zamani Mbatha, who recently added expensive vehicles to their car collections.

Taking to his Instagram page, Bhova thanked the team for working tirelessly to ensure he bought the best vehicle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News