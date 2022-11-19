AKA has joined the long list of celebrities adding expensive whips o their impressive whips to their collections

The Fela In Versace hitmaker headed to his social media pages to show off the brand new BMW X7 he recently bought

Social media users congratulated their favourite star on purchasing the expensive vehicle

AKA is the proud owner of a brand-new BMW X7. The rapper showed off his pricey whip in a video circulating on social media.

AKA has shared videos of his brand-new BMW X7. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The rapper joined stars like Andile Mpisane, Gogo Maweni and Zamani Mbatha, who recently added expensive vehicles to their car collections.

Taking to his Instagram page, Bhova thanked the team that worked tirelessly to ensure that he bought the best vehicle. He wrote:

"God is the greatest. Thank You to the @dada_motors_potch family for looking after me for so many years. Have an awesome weekend!!! Remember to keep your head down, work hard, mize all distractions, and good things can happen."

AKA's fans, industry colleagues and family flocked to his timeline to congratulate him on the new whip. His mother, Lynn Forbes, joked about how the BMW X7 is the perfect family car.

@lynnforbesza said:

"Perfect family car! Congratulations!!!! "

@lloyiso_rsa commented:

"That’s right!"

@solontsizwa added:

"Beast of a whip!!! "

@lorenzoe_de_mani wrote:

"This guy has been purchasing BMW ever since ... I like it ...go for what youblove not peer pressure ."

@buliskyninja noted:

"Mega … You Deserve All These Blessings ♥️ .. You Being Rewarded For Your Strength, Resilience, Growth & Faith over these past few years … to Lemonade… God Bless You."

@alletaneziwe said:

"Hey, at the back, just congratulate the King. Stop complaining about something don't belong to you. Stop making his problems yours; he can handle his problem. if you have nothing to say, sit down &watch.At that time you can't even support your children, but you busy boring, or you can't even pay the rent. Let people live they want."

@nsquaredrsa added:

"Yeah!!! Brada BMW !!! I thought thenga cash bro!!! Manje finance????"

@madala_mtushe wrote:

"Now Congratulate me Eish but the finance part King ‍♂️."

Source: Briefly News