After a successful Season 1, Ntsiki Mazwai has been fired from her podcast Unpopular Opinion With Ntsiki Mazwai

Ntsiki went online to reassure the famous podcast's followers that they have nothing to worry about as she plans a huge comeback.

People have reacted by claiming that they have always been worried about the podcast's ownership rights, while other netizens called her a hypocrite

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ntsiki Mazwai has spoken out about being axed from her YouTube podcast, Unpopular Opinion.

Ntsiki Mzwai says she was bullied into leaving her podcast, 'Unpopular Opinion.' Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Speculations and rumours about Ntsiki's axing arose when the YouTube channel that broadcasted her podcast released Season 2 trailer on 08 November 2022.

The short clip introduced the new podcast intro, and Ntsiki was nowhere visible in the 19-second video.

While Ntsiki was still the host, the intro included a short speech from her whenever a new episode began. However, in the new trailer, there is only music playing and scenes of infrastructure and people, not Ntsiki.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The first few episodes of Season 2 have also aired with new hosts.

After peeps questioned her whereabouts, Ntsiki took to Twitter to share that she was fired and bullied into giving up the podcast. The controversial poet hinted that she was misled into believing that the people she worked with had her best interests at heart.

Despite her initial attempts as a podcaster failing, Ntsiki stated that she would return stronger and complete her mission of sharing unpopular opinions online. Ntsiki wrote:

"Sometimes you trust the wrong people and have to accept your poor choices. I will be back with my own podcast.Still processing how my following and network was used to build and then I was bullied off my own work.Trust me......I will come back harder fam. ❤️"

Twitter users react to Ntsiki being fired from Unpopular Opinion podcast

Many peeps were shocked that Ntsiki did not have ownership rights of the podcast. They expressed their disbelief in tweets, calling out the star for being a hypocrite, saying:

@KingMatsile said:

"Aren't you the one that's always on other celebrities' cases saying they're fronting? Bona nou."

@Sthe_Ayanda shared:

"Nkululeko from Nkululeko ‘n Culture actually did predict that this would happen. When you guys started out, he mentioned that he was worried about the ownership of your podcast. Maybe try seeking his advice. The dude seems to know a lot about Podcasts."

@kamohelop replied:

"So sorry. You know what? Greater things coming your way"

@012Tlale commented:

"Unpopular Opinion by Ntsiki Mazwai will continue."

@Idah39821233 also said:

"So you were just a front nje. Seek help from those who have been in podcasts to help you. I personally enjoyed your podcast, and I will unsubscribe."

@Phenyo_Dlamini added:

"Heh bathong!! I thought you owned it. All the best."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News