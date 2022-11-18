Somizi Mhlongo is feeling untouchable and the Idols SA judge made it clear that he can never be fired when he was a guest presenter on 947

The media personality and reality TV star walked in late at the 947 studios when he stood in for Anele Mdoda on her morning show

The star's fans agreed with their fave and added that he can't be fired because he's a vibe, adding that he knows his story

Somizi Mhlongo is feeling himself. The larger-than-life media personality recently stood in for Anele Mdoda on 947.

Somizi Mhlongo claimed he can never be fired in a trending clip. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

The Idols SA judge walked in studio late after he mistakenly thought the show was at the station's Montecasino studios. Anele's crew was already at the Sandton studios when SomG walked in way after the show started. It starts at 6am.

In a video trending on Twitter, Somizi leisurely walks in studio after driving back from Montecasino. TshisaLIVE reports that the reality TV star said when asked why he was so relaxed:

"Thank God no-one can fire me. As I was driving I thought, I'm no longer there so no-one can fire me."

Peeps took to Anele's comment section on Twitter and agreed that Somizi is a superstar.

@Tando_SA wrote:

"SomG63, a superstar!!"

@Tems_Eland said:

"He is a legend."

@hilaryhand2 commented:

"Somizi is a superstar!!! Like he nails everything he does! His performance on Idols this past weekend was a true reflection of that!"

@lolitagd wrote:

"There are those who wish to hate him but they just can't...love Somgaga. He's such a vibe."

@faheemag24 said:

"Can't fault him there, the man knows his stuff."

@Queen_Matha added:

"Somizi is like Dave Chappelle love him or hate him there's nothing you can do !! Periodt!!"

Ntencane and Khuzani blow Somizi away with their Maskandi performances

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi took to his timeline to praise Maskandi stars Ntencane and Khuzani Mpungose. The larger-than-life media personality was the host at the recent Gcwalisa Spring Picnic.

The Idols SA judge took to his official Instagram account to share his thoughts on the performances of the two artists from KwaZulu-Natal. The reality TV star told his 4.8 million followers that he respects Maskandi following the show.

Somizi said DJ Tira, AKA and Kamo Mphela's performances were "healthy" but Ntencane and Khuzani stole the show.

