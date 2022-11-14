AKA had the internet buzzing because of how he reacted to Somizi Mhlongo's judging on Idols SA when the rapper appeared

The South African artist performed on the competition show alongside JR, also a judge on the show

Netizens had speculations about why AKA was giving Somizi an unfriendly look when he spoke

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Somizi Mhlongo was the topic of discussion after interacting with AKA. The rapper seemed to disagree with Somizi's judging of his performances on Idols SA.

AKA did not seem happy to hear Somiz's feedback during an 'Idols SA' performance. Image: Instagram/@akaworlwide

Source: UGC

Fans of AKA immediately assumed that their fave was showing that he doesn't like Somizi. The clip circulated on Twitter as people tried to figure out what AKA's issue was.

AKA not happy with Somizi Mhlongo on Idols SA

A video of a snippet of Idols shows AKA expressing his disapproval of one of the judges, Somizi. The rapper can be seen making faces and finally giving him a death stare when the Idols judge speaks. Somizi said he saw better performances after Mega finished his.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Netizens speculated about why AKA seemingly had a negative reaction to Somizi. Many said AKA was the type of person who cannot hide his dislike for someone.

@theSA_brand commented:

"Somizi is Cassper’s friend, but AKA had to keep calm and not take it that seriously #IdolsSA"

@LizaNjee commented:

"Wasn't Somizi involved in AKAs drama back then? Did they ever fix it?"

@Sydney_Maliba commented:

"My man can't even pretend ."

@WonderMahlobo commented:

"One thing about Mega he never pretends for nobody."

@Themba65531838 commented:

"Laa, we all know Mega ain't no pretender. If he doesnt like you, he will definitely show you."

'Sarafina!" cast still winning in life despite Somizi being the most successful

Briefly News previously reported that a heated debate sparked on Twitter about the legendary Mzansi movie Sarafina!

A popular Tweep named @ChrisExcel102 asked a controversial question. The catfish account was curious about why Idols SA and reality star Somizi Mhlongo is the only Sarafina! Cast member rich.

Chris seemingly said that other cast members are living in poverty.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News