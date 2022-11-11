Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo's successful career came under scrutiny on social media when peeps questioned his riches

A popular user named Chris Excel claimed that the other Sarafina! Cast members live in poverty; meanwhile, Somizi is the most prominent star of the hit Mzansi film

Briefly News looks at how some of the iconic cast, including Leleti Khumalo, John Kani, and many more, are doing following Sarafina's success!

'Sarafina!' cast members are doing exceptionally well in life, including appearing in 'Black Panther.' Image: Oupa Bopape/Getty Images, @leletikhumalko/Instagram,. and Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Source: UGC

A heated debate sparked on Twitter about the legendary Mzansi movie Sarafina!

A popular Tweep named @ChrisExcel102 asked a controversial question. The catfish account was curious about why Idols SA and reality star Somizi Mhlongo is the only Sarafina! Cast member rich.

Chris seemingly said that other cast members are living in poverty. Chris Excel wrote:

"And why is Somizi the only one rich in Sarafina cast while others are hungry…"

The tweet trended with almost 5 000 likes and 396 comments from other Tweeps who weighed in on Chris' claims. Many peeps sided with Chris, claiming Mhlongo didn't even have a big role in the hit movie.

Sarafina! Cast members: Where are they now?

Briefly News earlier reported that the cast of Sarafina! met up in Hollywood, and Somizi was nowhere to be seen. The star-studded cast was celebrating the legendary movie's 30th anniversary in Hollywood.

The only cast member seen in pictures shared on social media was Leleti Khumalo, who is still making big waves in the South African acting industry.

Leleti Khumalo has kept Mzansi entertained in soapies like SABC1's Uzalo and e.tv's Imbewu: The Seed.

Even though Sarafina! was Leleti's debut, the film cemented her as one of South Africa's leading actresses.

Where is the beautiful young lady who sang the Lord's prayer in Sarafina?

Dieketseng Mnisi, now popularly known by her character MaNtuli on Skeem Saam, is in the industry. Dieketseng starred in many series after Sarafina! Dieketseng's popular characters come from SA hit series and soapies like Rhythm City, Yizo Yizo, and Zone 14.

Where is John Kani, who played the principal in Sarafina?

Well, you'd be surprised. John Kani has taken over the Mzansi acting industry and the world.

The veteran actor even starred in the hit Marvel movie Black Panther as T'Chaka. Here at home, he graced Inkaba with his presence. John was the lead actor and creator of the Mzansi Magic canned telenovela.

John also starred in theatre productions. According to The Market Theatre website, their largest venue out of the three available is named after John Kani.

What happened to Dumisani Dlamini, who played Crocodile in Sarafina?

After Somizi, Dumisani Dlamini is probably the most controversial Sarafina! cast member. Peeps found out he is the father of American superstar Doja Cat. Dumisani trends every other day on social media.

However, Dumisani is not only known for being Doja Cat's dad. Dlamini made history before peeps learned about his globally famous daughter.

According to Soapie Celebs, Dumisani acted on Muvhango, Isibaya, and Hostel Season 2 after his iconic role on Sarafina!

It seems like every Sarafina! cast member is doing well. The star-studded cast might not flaunt their riches on social media, but their careers are still booming.

Somizi Mhlongo's career comes under scrutiny

Wild theories were flying around about how Somizi obtained his riches. Some suggested that being a part of the LGBTQI+ community greatly influenced his fame and wealth, reported Zalebs.

Sensible tweeps argued that Somizi is multi-talented, has different income streams, and is not reliant on acting gigs.

Source: Briefly News