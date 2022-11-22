Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane and his beautiful wife Tamia Mpisane gave Mzansi baby fever with recent pictures shared on their pages

The power couple shared stunning photos to celebrate their baby girl Miaandy who turned six months on 15 November

Fans and stars, including YouTuber Lasizwe and media personalities Minnie Dlamini, Mihlali Ndamase and Ayanda Thabethe, reacted to the sweet post

Tamia and Andile Mpisane pull out all the stops when it comes to their baby girl Miaandy Mpisane.

Stars like Mihlali Ndamase, Lasizwe and Minnie Dlamini reacted to Tamia and Andile Mpisane's snaps. Image: @tamia_mpisane and @andilempisane10.

The stars stunned Mzansi with the snaps they shared recently to celebrate their daughter's major milestone.

According to TimesLIVE, the power couple headed to Instagram to share stunning pictures from a photo shoot to mark baby Miaandy's six months.

The power couple looked stylish in matching black outfits. Mommy flaunted her perfect hourglass figure in a bodysuit, and baby Mia, whose face is yet to be shared on social media, had her face looking away from the camera. She wrote:

"Our baby girl turned 6 months yesterday. It was just a few months ago when we had your first scan (next slide). You are the moon of my life, my sun and stars. God is good and ever so faithful."

Stars like Minnie Dlamini, Ayanda Thabethe and Lasizwe headed to the post's comments section to drop comments.

@lasizwe said:

"Aww Mama."

@mihlalii_n commented:

"You look stunning ❤️."

@kwa_mammkhize wrote:

"My family."

@minniedlamini added:

"Yes ."

@ayandathabethe_added:

"❤️"

