Popular South African actor Oros Mampofu recently revealed that he welcomed a second baby with his partner Bianca

The star headed to his Instagram page to announce the latest addition to their family with the cutest snap

Bianca also shared a lovely picture on her page, but both parents did not reveal the name or gender of their bundle of joy

Oros Mampofu and Bianca are now doting parents of two babies. The star shared the good news with his fans on social media.

Oros Mampofu and his partner Bianca recently revealed that they welcomed a second baby. Image: @oros_mampofu and @bianca_carm.

Source: Instagram

The Savage Beauty actor who also shares daughter Aarya with partner Bianca Carmicheal did not disclose the gender or name of the baby but just that the name also starts with the letter A.

According to ZAlebs, Oros Mampofu announced the arrival of his new baby with a sweet post on his Instagram. The father of two shared a glimpse of the latest addition to his family and wrote:

"You've done it again God. Welcome baby A."

The star's partner Bianca also shared a sweet snap on her page, welcoming her second baby. She wrote:

"My heart just got bigger. Thank you God. Baby A."

Mzansi congratulated the lovely couple on welcoming another baby. Many headed to the comments section to share sweet reactions.

@nyanisodzedze said:

"❤️ Ululations brother. congratulations to you and aunty B!"

@ladynam_bm wrote:

"This makes me so happy!!!!! Aaayi ntwana yam, uthini na kum daddy of two."

@lunathimampofu commented:

"Congratulations guys again!"

@sindisiwelukhele added:

"Congratulations....I'm sure big sister is over the moon."

@dino.wc noted:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ guys come on!! Gods richest blessings!!"

Source: Briefly News