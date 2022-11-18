A South African lady danced in the street and drew the attention of a curious gent who joined in on the fun

The dude was able to pick up the woman's rhythm and did a little jive before sharing a laugh with her and walking away

Folks across Mzansi loved the clip and applauded the wholesome and friendly energy that some peeps show

A South African lady brought smiles to netizens' faces when she was dancing in the street, and a curious dude joined in on the good time.

Source: UGC

gugstfoboyie is the lady seen busting moves in the video. The TikTok starts with her dancing outside the store in a vibey rhythm when a man walks up beside her and gently taps her on the shoulder.

Another man walks up to her from the side, but this time the dude sees what's going on and dances along with her. The video has since racked up over 200 thousand views. Most of the comments revolved around the spontaneous fun energy that can be found in the country.

Folks also loved how the dude vibed along with the lady, seeing they matched rhythms. See the comments below:

linnjinji said:

"The guy understood the assignment "

Swazy Lwandle mentioned:

"Kodwa sine vibe man eSA asibuzi kwanto "

Nothando commented:

"One thing about my people ababuzi lutho they join without hesitation."

thubzn ❤️ shared:

"So no one is gonna talk abt that man who pressed you l saw him shame "

teekay_rsa2 posted:

"Why did the guy poke you angi understandi ‍♀️‍♀️"

coachnvpx said:

"The video of the year ❤️"

Sukay posted:

"From today ngicela niyeke ukuthi abafana yizinja "

ZIKODE DK mentioned:

"Assignment passed by that guy "

Kusta72 commented:

"This is funny maaan."

