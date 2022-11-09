One dedicated accountant is ready to conquer the world, with her certification from the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) only the tip of the iceberg

Fowzia Mia aspired to be an accountant since she was very young and says that her parents' love and the faith she has in her creator helped her succeed

Now, the 27-year-old dreams of inspiring others and advises women who want to reach success to stick to their guns

One perseverant lady is coming for everything she deserves and believes that her certification from the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) is just the beginning of her wins.

SAICA-certified accountant, Fowzia Mia dreams of inspiring other young people. Image: fowzi_mia/Instagram.

Source: UGC

As a teen, Fowzia Mia knew she wanted to be an accountant. Fulfilling her goal and reaching higher levels of success with her career have been an absolute dream come true.

Briefly News previously wrote about the young woman opening up being SAICA-certified and her excitement for the achievement.

Now, in a follow-up conversation with Briefly News, Fowzia reflects on how her dream of being a chartered accountant (CA) propelled her to work hard:

“It definitely wasn’t easy. [Obtaining my dream] required hard work, dedication, and commitment.

"I needed to make many sacrifices, which included putting my social life on the back burner.”

The 27-year-old Namibian-born hun currently living in Mzansi holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Johannesburg and a Postgraduate Diploma from Monash University, both in accountancy.

While the beaut loved accounting from a young age, her dream of becoming a CA was birthed much later:

“As early as Grade 10, I knew the accounting profession was for me. Once I obtained my qualification, my best friend suggested that I pursue the CA profession.”

Once Fowzia had done her research, she realised the field was perfect for her and made a life-changing decision by altering her academic and professional pursuits:

“[My three biggest accomplishments to date have been] qualifying as a CA, transitioning into a managerial role at work, and being approved to go on a secondment to the United States.”

The perseverant sis says that her faith and the love of both her parents helped her succeed:

"I reside with my parents, who are such a big blessing in my life. I would not be half the woman I am if it were not for them."

The young lady, who currently works at Mazars South Africa in the financial services division, has huge dreams for the future:

“I aspire to travel the world and seize all life’s opportunities.

“I want to grow in my career, inspire others, remain steadfast in my beliefs, and live a life of contentment.”

Fowzia advises young ladies who want to be accountants to remain perseverant through their challenges:

“Remain focused and keep your eyes on the prize!”

