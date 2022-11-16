One Cape Town doctor is super proud of a really big win and posted on social media about working as a general practitioner for over six weeks

The young woman noted that while there have been challenges along her journey, she was proud of her achievements

Sweet messages flooded her LinkedIn post, with netizens keenly wishing her well for the rest of her career

A young female doctor from Cape Town with her own general practice is keen to celebrate all her milestones, both big and small.

Dr Laylah Fayker is excited about her flourishing general practice. Image: Laylah Fayker/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The medic took to LinkedIn to commemorate being a general practitioner for over six weeks and acknowledged that while the journey had its challenges, she was proud of all her accolades thus far.

Laylah Fayker’s post read:

“I’ve been in my GP practice for six weeks today! It’s been a bit of a bumpy ride but also one of the most fulfilling and wonderful experiences.

“I go to work knowing that every single client has chosen me as their healthcare provider. I’ve received so much positive feedback in the last week about the service I offer, and it’s been a great boost. Here’s to another great week!”

Briefly News previously wrote about the brilliant doctor obtaining the door signs for her practice, and showing them off on social media.

Layla received so much support on her latest post, with many LinkedIn users admiring the risk she took to start her own practice:

Jerome Koeries said:

“Well done, and all the best.”

Noluthando Mzobe added:

“Well done, Laylah. Owning a business is always challenging. Keep up the good work, and you will succeed.”

Dr. Lerato Mapula DIKOBE-KALANE reacted:

“Congratulations, Doc. Keep doing what you’re doing. May your practice grow even bigger.”

Mohamed Sayed advised:

“Congratulations. Be safe and happy. Keep your clinical skills intact and stronger.”

