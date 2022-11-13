A young accountant residing in Cape Town couldn’t stop smiling after becoming certified by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA)

The beautiful woman shared her joy on LinkedIn, noting that despite the journey taking longer than expected, she’s still super amped for the win

Many LinkedIn users showed her post love and wished her well for rest of her career endeavours

An accountant living in Cape Town is amped about becoming certified by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA).

Nontembeko Limekaya is excited to be a qualified chartered accountant. Image: Nontembeko Limekaya/LinkedIn.

Nontembeko Limekaya shared some pics online from the monumental occasion and had the biggest smile on her face because of the win.

The hard-working sis noted that despite the journey requiring many years of ardent dedication, sleepless nights, and tears, she is happy to be relishing the fruits of her labours.

Nontembeko’s post read:

“Look what came in the mail today. I am emotional writing this post. What a journey this has been!

“After years of constant prayers, tears, sleepless nights, and commitment, I finally have the CA(SA) certificate with my name.”

The perseverant babe said that despite her academic road taking longer than anticipated, with the hun failing twice, she never gave up:

“I lost motivation, but the determination and commitment were always there. In 2021, I managed to pass my CTA, ITC, and APC all in one year.

"To those on their journey towards becoming a chartered accountant, do not lose hope. Delayed dreams are not denied dreams.”

Many social media users congratulated the young woman:

Kamogelo Komape said:

“Congratulations, Nontembeko! I’m so inspired.”

Lushan Amarlall added:

“Congratulations, Nontembeko! It’s the best feeling!”

Goodnews Cadogan reacted:

“Proud of your achievements.”

Diligent accountant from Gauteng celebrates obtaining new job, Mzansi social media users congratulate

In a related story by Briefly News, a stylish accountant posted a sizzling snap from her first day at work after landing a new gig.

Lehlogonolo Mazibuko, who holds a degree in accounting from North-West University, had many LinkedIn users showing her love after she shared the amazing news.

The young woman has a bright future ahead of her, with her work ethic and professional-looking outfit impressing peeps.

