A hard-working lady from Johannesburg is all smiles after becoming certified by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA)

Fowzia Mia proudly shared her fantastic news online and looked overjoyed as she proudly posed with the huge certificate

Many social media users wished the determined sis well for the future and sent her loving well-wishes

An accountant from Johannesburg is out of this world excited about finally becoming certified by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA), after years of hard work.

Fowzia worked very hard for her SAICA certification. Image: Fowzia Mia/LinkedIn.

The stunner, who holds a degree in accounting from the University of Johannesburg and a postgraduate qualification from Monash South Africa, looked excited as she shared the news online.

Fowzia Mia looked very proud of her achievement in the pic shared on LinkedIn, holding the huge qualification in her hands as she smiled broadly.

The caption of the beautiful woman’s post read:

"Your best champion and cheerleader is yourself. Always be proud of your accomplishments, big or small. A very proud moment indeed!”

Warm messages filled the woman’s post, with social media peeps super excited about Fowzia’s big moves.

Here are some of the coolest reactions:

Zukile Ernest Thube said:

“May this success lead to greater achievements in years to come. Congratulations on your present and upcoming successes, Fowzia. We take this noble opportunity to acknowledge your jubilation and achievement at this moment. The LinkedIn platform wishes you a bright future and a prosperous career path ahead.”

Jatin Kasan added:

“Congratulations, Fowzia Mia, an amazing achievement, with loads more to follow.”

Aderito Lombaardt wrote:

“Hey Fowzy, Congrats on the massive achievement. Very well deserved, keep it up!”

Ilishka Jadoonandan reacted:

“This is great! Congrats.”

