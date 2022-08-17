The 2022 Miss South Africa (Miss SA) winner is so ready to make her country proud and expressed how thrilled she is to be a brand ambassador for Mzansi

Ndavi Nokeri has had an incredibly eventful week since being crowned as the beauty pageant’s winner on 13 August

In addition to being inducted as an ambassador for South Africa, the beaut also moved into her new lux crib at the Ellipse Waterfall

The newly crowned Miss South Africa (Miss SA) is ready to make a difference in South Africa and inspire young people in Mzansi.

Ndavi Nokeri is amped to be a South African brand ambassador. Image: ndavi.nokerii/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

On social media, Ndavi Nokeri expressed how incredibly excited she is to be a brand ambassador for her land.

The beauty queen has had such a busy week since being crowned on 13 August at the SunBet hotel in Pretoria and was this week inducted as a South African ambassador, Channel24 wrote.

Briefly News also wrote about Ndavi moving into her new apartment at Ellipse Waterfall in Midrand, with the stunner settling into her new home nicely.

In an Instagram post, the new Miss SA expressed how thankful she feels to be a role model to many young people:

“I’ve always believed that we were created for a purpose much bigger than ourselves. And that we all have our role to play in building the society that we want to see. Whether that is giving your time, sharing your resources, or spreading knowledge.

“Impact is impact. This makes me so excited and honoured to officially be a @brandsouthafrica play your part ambassador. I am ready to play my part and inspire in new ways!”

The good sis then thanked the presidency for the warm welcome and congratulated Pearl Ntshehi, who was also in the top ten of the contest, for receiving a ‘Play Your Part’ award.

Social media peeps were wowed by the wise 23-year-old, wishing her well for the rest of her reign:

Tholwanamajake said:

“A woman in her purpose.”

Khutsorapudi reacted:

“I’m so proud of you, baby. I’ve never been so excited about a Miss SA.”

Hlonz_n added:

“So beautiful.”

