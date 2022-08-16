On 13 August, at the Miss SA finale that saw Ndavi Nokeri winning the competition, it was announced that mothers and married ladies could partake from 2023

The announcement was made after the Miss Universe contest made the same decision days before

Commenting on an online post, Mzansi peeps had mixed reactions about wives and mothers being allowed to participate in the competition

At the Miss South Africa (Miss SA) finale, host Anele Mdoda made a shocking revelation when she announced that the pageant would be allowing mothers and married ladies to participate in the competition from 2023.

Ndavi Nokeri, Ayanda Thabethe and Lebogang Mahlangu were the three Miss SA finalists. Image: official_misssa/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The news came after the Miss Universe pageant announced days before that it would accommodate ladies with kiddies and hubbies.

Briefly News previously noted that at this year’s finale, the gorgeous Limpopo gem, Ndavi Nokeri, was named the Miss SA winner.

Commenting on a post by Briefly News, that shared the news about the beauty pageant’s new rule, online peeps had mixed reactions.

Some netizens were thrilled about the change, with inclusivity meaning more ladies could have their dream realised:

Stsaka Divo SA-Buthelezi reacted:

“Great news and I hope more women will be empowered and have the courage to participate.”

Boitumelo Makgale said:

“Great news, mothers with low self-esteem will regain their pride.”

Mawethu Gugwini is all for it:

“Great news indeed. It's a big step in the right direction. I can’t wait to see women of different sizes compete together.”

However, some peeps felt that it didn’t make sense to include married ladies, since the contest is called ‘Miss’ SA, especially because there is already a Mrs SA pageant in existence:

Ntomb'zamaBhele Norie Mzileni said:

“Then it's no longer Miss! So, there will be two Mrs SA beauty pageants? Miss/Mrs and Mrs! Hayi, this is not a good move.”

M Porsh M Selogelo added:

“But they must also understand that wives and mothers come in different body shapes from those pageant ladies. Mothers with babies usually have Mkhaba.”

Soks Mmakoena wrote:

“What will this pageant be called them?”

Miss SA 2022 winner: Get to know Ndavi Nokeri, the beaut from Limpopo who stole the hearts of South Africans

In a related story by Briefly News, Ndavi Nokeri has been crowned Miss South Africa (Miss SA) on Saturday, 13 August, at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

The 23-year-old beaut stole the hearts of South Africans very early in the contest and was awarded the People’s Vote when the top ten was announced in June. The lovely lady has walked off with R3 million in sponsorships, a brand-new lux vehicle she will use, and R1 million cash, among other prizes.

