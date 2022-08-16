The South African Police Service took to social media to celebrate one of its hardworking constables

Constable Sikelelwa Sifingo is a qualified motor mechanic who was greatly inspired by her father growing up

The 29-year-old plays a vital role in servicing and repairing the SAPS vehicle fleet at the Maitland garage

It is still National Women’s Month and the South African Police Service has taken the opportunity to celebrate one of its constables who is not only helping fight crime but can also repair a faulty engine!

Constable Sikelelwa Sifingo looks to grow further in SAPS as a skilled motor mechanic. Image: South African Police Service/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to a Facebook post by SAPS, for 29-year-old Constable Sikelelwa Sifingo, watching her dad servicing his own vehicle and being sent on errands to buy motor spares, are what sparked her interest in motor mechanics.

The Constable went on to study motor mechanics at False Bay College in Cape Town.

“After completing her studies she further honed her motor mechanic skills during a four-year stint at the Barloworld Academy on an apprenticeship. It was her curiosity to work on other vehicle brands that made her apply for a position in the SAPS,” a report states.

The SAPS vehicle fleet is massive and comprises an array of brands.

Although the SAPS environment is still new to her, she finds the male artisans at the Maitland garage, where she is based, welcoming to her.

“From the commanders to my colleagues, I am treated with so much respect. It is heart-warming,” Sifingo said.

She looks forward to growing in the organisation and making a difference within the environment.

Mzansi netizens shared positive comments in response to the inspiring story

Yvonne Dow Van Schalkwyk wrote:

“Wow, amazing so proud to see a woman in a predominantly male line. My mother was an armature winder. So awesome .”

Kalliopi Peklivanas commented:

“Much success to Constable Sifingo. Great to see women in a dominantly male field of work.”

Dolla Fernandes replied:

“Great women can also service cars. I did when I was young.”

