A smart and intelligent young woman residing in Rustenburg in the North West province is absolutely thrilled about bagging her third degree

Maxime Mabusela took to social media to celebrate obtaining her third qualification from the University of Johannesburg

The good sis got some lovely, heartwarming messages of praise from online peeps who wished her well for the future

A lovely woman residing in Rustenburg in the North West province is excited about obtaining her third degree from the University of Johannesburg.

Maxime is thrilled about being a three-time graduate. Image: Maxime Mabusela/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Maxime Mabusela took to social media to share the fabulous news with online peeps, posting a lovely pic to commemorate the occasion.

The stunner now holds a Bachelor of Arts and Honours degree in Human Resource Management and a Postgraduate Diploma in Labour Law. What a wow!

Maxime is also extremely hard-working and is currently employed at Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd. This hun is seriously skilled.

In her LinkedIn post, the good sis shared a gorgeous pic of her latest graduation, commemorating the amazing accomplishment, with the babe’s caption reading:

“2019, Bachelor of Arts Human Resource Management. 2020, Honours Human Resource Management. 2021, Postgraduate Diploma in Labour Law. Three-time University of Johannesburg Alumna.”

Social media peeps were hella proud of the young lady’s accomplishment and wished her well in the comment section:

Lawrence Soya said:

“Hard work pays off.”

Christina Mazibuko is over the moon:

“Congratulations, Max. Super proud of you.”

Maureen Ndlovu reacted:

“Congratulations, you've done well.”

Patricia Ntjie joked:

“When you no longer have any space on your body to put them, please give me some. Congratulations.”

Chidera Ojiyi wrote:

“Congratulations. You’ve done well, dear.”

