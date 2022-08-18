Global site navigation

Smart Babe From North West Celebrates Becoming Three-Time University of Johannesburg Graduate, SA Applauds
by  Kauthar Gool
  • A smart and intelligent young woman residing in Rustenburg in the North West province is absolutely thrilled about bagging her third degree
  • Maxime Mabusela took to social media to celebrate obtaining her third qualification from the University of Johannesburg
  • The good sis got some lovely, heartwarming messages of praise from online peeps who wished her well for the future

A lovely woman residing in Rustenburg in the North West province is excited about obtaining her third degree from the University of Johannesburg.

Maxime is thrilled about being a three-time graduate. Image: Maxime Mabusela/LinkedIn.
Maxime Mabusela took to social media to share the fabulous news with online peeps, posting a lovely pic to commemorate the occasion.

The stunner now holds a Bachelor of Arts and Honours degree in Human Resource Management and a Postgraduate Diploma in Labour Law. What a wow!

Maxime is also extremely hard-working and is currently employed at Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd. This hun is seriously skilled.

In her LinkedIn post, the good sis shared a gorgeous pic of her latest graduation, commemorating the amazing accomplishment, with the babe’s caption reading:

“2019, Bachelor of Arts Human Resource Management. 2020, Honours Human Resource Management. 2021, Postgraduate Diploma in Labour Law. Three-time University of Johannesburg Alumna.”

Social media peeps were hella proud of the young lady’s accomplishment and wished her well in the comment section:

Lawrence Soya said:

“Hard work pays off.”

Christina Mazibuko is over the moon:

“Congratulations, Max. Super proud of you.”

Maureen Ndlovu reacted:

“Congratulations, you've done well.”

Patricia Ntjie joked:

“When you no longer have any space on your body to put them, please give me some. Congratulations.”

Chidera Ojiyi wrote:

“Congratulations. You’ve done well, dear.”

