A young lady celebrated obtaining her Bachelor of Arts in Criminology degree with a whole distinction, commemorating her win online

The sis posted pictures from her milestone online and said that she dedicated her accolade to her grandfather, who inspired her love of education

Many social media users showed the young woman love and congratulated her on the incredible milestone

One beautiful young woman is over the moon after bagging an entire Bachelor of Arts in Criminology with distinction from the University of South Africa (Unisa), celebrating her graduation online.

Akira Bipatram is thrilled to be a qualified criminologist. Image: Akira Bipatram/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The gorgeous, smart lady shared pics from her win, dedicating her milestone to her loving grandfather, who encouraged her love of education.

Akira Bipatram has big dreams and hopes to achieve greater heights, with her LinkedIn post reading:

“I earned my BA in Criminology, with the stream of Psychology, with distinction on 2 November 2022. All praise goes to God!

“I dedicate this achievement to my grandfather, who inculcated educational values in me for as long as he was on this earth.

"I am beyond grateful, for the love and endless support I have received from my family. One qualification complete; three more to go!”

Many LinkedIn peeps were proud of the hard-working woman’s win, and wished her well for the future:

Ashik Ramesar said:

“Congratulations on the achievement, which is well deserved! May you prosper in your future endeavours.”

Viresh Singh added:

“Congratulations. Well done on your distinction pass. Really proud of you.”

Trishca Lochan reacted:

"Congratulations. So proud of you, girl. You look stunning.”

Cape Town mom who obtained postgraduate diploma in data analytics from UWC dreams of making kiddies proud

In another inspiring story by Briefly News, a loving mom who resides in Cape Town obtained her Postgraduate Diploma in Data Analytics from the University of the Western Cape (UWC).

In a LinkedIn post, Mihlali Matokazi noted that while her kiddies are her first priority, she also wants them to see her fighting for her dreams.

Commenters applauded the loving mother for her efforts and wished her well for the future.

