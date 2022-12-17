Five girls won over the internet with their grooving session at home and had the netizens pressing the like button

The TikTok video went viral with over 2 million views and people loved the kids' version of the dance challenge

Mzansi TikTokkers said most of their attention was focused on the little girl who stole the show with her personality

Cute children win over social media with their dance.

A vibey video spread some positivity across the internet, and social media users found themselves grinning non-stop.

In the video posted by @bongiweprincess1, five children took part in the trending dance challenge to Pabi Cooper's Waga Bietjie song.

All the kids nailed the routine, but the little toddler spiced up the performance with her infectious personality while doing her own moves.

TikTokkers called her the Beyoncé of the group, supported by her backup dancers. She struggled to keep on her sunglasses during the performance but improvised like a seasoned showgirl.

Watch the TikTok video below:

@leboo_cooks said:

"Liyana is literally my favourite human being. "

@sinethevoiceartist posted:

"We know the main act, the rest are backup dancers."

@mahlako2015 mentioned:

"It's the robot challenge in the end for me. So cute Liyana."

@itugarrethserobe added:

"When you know you are the main character you don't need to follow anyone, you just do your own thing."

@ntebor_sa wrote:

"Absolutely adorable, the girls ugh I'm feeling pregnant."

@4tune_ate shared:

"I would choose this over going out anyday."

@iam_leeyola posted:

"The Beyoncé of the group is always in the middle front. "

@anelinmanchidi said:

"Can’t stop watching this. The little one is on fire."

Emotional video of little boy in wheelchair dancing with peers at graduation has Mzansi blubbing

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that one little man was accepted by his classmates as if his wheelchair did not exist. Dancing with his peers as they graduated, the little man warmed hearts far and wide.

While the world is filled with awful and nasty people, videos like this one remind us that there is still love, care and acceptance in the world.

