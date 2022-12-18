Pearl Thusi ruffled a few feathers with a TikTok video while she was having fun at the club in Pretoria

The actress was singing along to a performance and many people on social media didn't approve of the song

Mzansi TikTokkers took to the comments section to express their disapproval of the vulgar lyrics

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Pearl Thusi enjoys her time at a club. Image: @012lifestyleemalahleni/TikTok

Source: UGC

The life of a celebrity must be hard, being consistently watched and scrutinised by the public.

Pearl Thusi is facing that judgement on TikTok after she had a great time vibing with a DJ at a club while enjoying a fire performance by a booked artist.

The video from the epic night was posted on the club's @012lifestyleemalahleni TikTok page, and some Mzansi peeps were not happy with her behaviour.

In the video, the actress can be seen singing along to a song with colourful lyrics. Some social media users felt like the song was tasteless and not suitable for a person of her stature.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A few people raised concerns that the children who look up to her will try to emulate her after consuming that kind of content and music.

@kamanda_ posted:

"Yazini I will come back when I get the comment I'm looking for."

@siyandamabuya120 wrote:

"Thixo our kids are in trouble. They all going to swear mos."

@envyfifi asked:

"Guys this is an old song, why you triggered?"

@justicesokhela202 asked:

"What have we become?

@theprestigious000001 stated:

"Bathong, I'll never be comfortable to sing the song."

@stagz92 mentioned:

"He doesn't have the capacity! to nyo. But best of luck to him."

@user9820434081663 commented:

"Where are the guys who evaluate what is put on these platforms."

@mosanisto said:

"These are the songs that come from nowhere and becomes song of the year."

Natasha Thahane vibes to King Monada’s ’Aye Kuwa' in cute TikTok video, calls it song of the year

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that Natasha Thahane showed off her endearing personality, which has made her one of SA's sought-after talents.

The actress sang Aye Kuwa word for word while busting some cool moves and pulling funny faces. Most social media users were surprised that Natasha could speak and understand Sepedi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News