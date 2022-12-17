Pearl Thusi is undoubtedly one of the hottest celebrities in Mzansi, and she has hot snaps to show for it

The Queen Sono actress left her social media followers gasping for air when she shared some beautiful pictures from her vacation in Namibia

Mzansi jumped to the comments section to marvel at the media personality's stunning pictures

Pearl Thusi set timelines on fire with the recent posts she shared on her page. The actress showed why she is regarded as one of the hottest stars in Mzansi.

Pearl Thusi shared stunning pictures on her Instagram page. Image: @pearlthusi.

Source: Instagram

The star who has not been posting much on social media reminded her followers what they were missing with the saucy snaps.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Queen Sono star shared pictures from her recent trip to Namibia. The stunner spotted her signature afro hair and a stunning white Karl swimsuit. She captioned the post with a thought-provoking caption that got her followers talking. She wrote:

"This week I met a version of me I’ve longed to reunite with for a long time. Filled with self love, acceptance and excitement to just be alive. A version that enjoys living without Facetune. I love her. So grateful."

Pearl Thusi's followers shared mixed reactions to the hot pictures. Many said the star stole the spotlight with the sultry pictures.

@jack_knifedsa said:

"Whoever was your photographer here did the things."

@cherolineripunda wrote:

"That’s def in Windhoek. I hope you enjoy our country."

@tjisukoo commented:

"The way I know every place in Namibia without looking at the caption."

@hiljashatona noted:

"Welcome to Namibia ! Enjoy your stay. It is the best place to be that version of yourself, we encourage it."

@amandro.de.le.vega_ added:

"Pearl Thusi: The best thing since sliced bread , hot showers and apple pie ! I’m still trying to sit under that lemon . I’m trying see if you’re pretty in the morning."

Former Uzalo actress Thandeka Zulu gets married, shares beautiful snaps online

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Thandeka Zulu and her now husband who is also a singer, Sabelo Ngema, have been together for almost ten years.

The pair also have a four-year-old baby. The actress opened up to Zimoja about her big day. She told the publication that they received overwhelming support from the community, friends, and family.

She also shared that they decided to prioritize other things like buying a house, and a car, and building their business before getting married.

