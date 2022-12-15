Zodwa Wabantu left a lot of people talking after she took to social media to show off her wild animals

In her Instagram post, the reality TV star claims that the animals were passed over to her by her royal family

The picture also shows Zodwa wearing her ancestral clothes, the TV star answered her calling earlier this year

Zodwa Wabantu shows off her wild animals. Image: @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

The 'Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored' star and Dancer shared on social media that she is from a royal family, showing off the animals she says her royal blood gave her.

The picture shows Zodwa with her leopard and two tortoises. Captioning the photo, she wrote:

"We are all Rich Differently Since Ngingu Zodwa Wabantu Awungindluli Ngalutho Okwami Akuthengwa It’s a Serious Gift that Every Animal in my Hut Was Given to me By Royal Blood I am from a Royal Family UMkhulu Wami Inkosi Uhlezi Kumina " wrote Zodwa Wabantu."

People have since taken to the comments section to react. @leratotitus said:

"This is beautiful. True representation of what being African truly means. We are powerful beyond measure and one with every living thing. Fear is something that doesn't live in you. How inspiring your life is."

@eugeniamanana wrote:

"Those animals belong to the wild, they can't be domesticated."

@vervaintata responded:

"What in the black magic is this."

@ayjaycreations:

"So vele vele you're licensed to have a wild dangerous species roaming around your Hut. What does your neighbors with kids say, living in such environment Gogo."

TikTok of Lion Trying to Eat Car Gets 8M Views, Peeps Thoroughly Amused by Bizarre Video

Briefly.co.za previously reported that a video of a lion trying to eat a car went viral on social media.

Millions of people shared their thoughts in the comments section after a video of a wild animal trying to figure out a way to eat a whole car went viral on TikTok.

@priceyhp2 made many people's day when he shared a video on the video-sharing app. Some TikTok users shared jokes and puns as they reacted to seeing the lion trying to feed off the car, while others were concerned about the vehicle and the driver's safety. One person said: "That’s exactly why they tell you to keep driving and not stop In the lion enclosure."

Source: Briefly News