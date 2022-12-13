Radio and TV personality Sizwe Dhlomo left Mzansi impressed after showing off his backyard on social media

The Kaya FM presenter woke up on the good side of the bed and decided to post a "small" portion of his yard

People have since taken to the comments section to react, one person wrote: "If this is before you exit the yard kwakho, then da*n... You're working!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Sizwe Dhlomo shows off his stunning backyard. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo sparked a lot of questions after posting his backyard on Twitter with the caption: "good morning."

Many people were in disbelief and thought that it was a parking lot, one brave person asked:

"@SizweDhlomo manje Bhuda that’s your front yard?"

Responding to the question, Sizwe shared that it is just his backyard. He continued to share more when another Twitter user said if that is the inside of his yard then it shows that he has really worked hard. Sizwe responded:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Gate is 450 m away still."

People have since reacted and here are a few reactions. @busand00bs wrote:

"When you go away for a festive vacation let me know so I could look after your house mahala. I'll bring a few friends the yard looks big for one person."

@Theboldman7 said:

"Nah Dinangwe if that is the sight of your driveway then you are living large my bro. Ne mele umuntu aspane strong. "

@AstroKay responded:

"It wouldn't surprise me, if your private roadway has its own 'street name."

@LeshNkoana:

"Dammit! This a resort or your front yard? O spanile bro "

From backyard dweller to iconic lawyer: SA attorney and activist reflects on the importance of empowering women

In another article, Briefly News reported that Melene Rossouw continues to inspire young women

The Cape Town-born internationally acclaimed lawyer and human rights activist, Melene Rossouw, is a strong woman who knows what she wants in life. She is a multifaceted woman of wonder, and despite growing up poor in a backyard dwelling, she has excelled in various sectors.

Melene is the co-founder and executive director of an NGO called Women Lead Movement, which advocates for gender equality For her work as an activist and founder of an NPO, Melene has been recognized as one of the Briefly News Women of Wonder 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News