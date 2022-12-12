Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize had the internet buzzing when she shared snaps from her son Shaun the Stylist's marriage

Celebrities like Ayanda Thabethe, Kefilwe Mabote and Tumi Linx congratulated the media personality on tying the knot

Social media users appeared shocked by the news as many thought Shaun was a member of the LGBTQI community

Shauwn Mkhize gushed over her son Shaun the Stylist after he tied the knot with his beautiful bride over the weekend.

MaMkhize posted a heartwarming tribute to celebrate her son Shaun's marriage. Image: @kwa_mamkhize.

The doting mother gave her followers a glimpse of what the ceremony looked like in posts that have since gone viral.

Taking to her Instagram page, the flamboyant businesswoman shared pictures of the bride and groom looking all sorts of stylish in African print outfits. According to ZAlebs, she also penned a lengthy message welcoming her makhoti, identified as Anele into the family. She wrote:

"I am so privileged to have watched you grow and become the man that you are today @shaunstylist. You’ve come a long way past the hardships and heartaches and now you can finally rest your heart. Welcome Anele to the family, we love you two and are looking forward to witnessing this beautiful love story. Makwande."

Fans and industry colleagues did not miss the chance to celebrate MaMkhize and her family. Many also revealed that they were not expecting to see Shaun getting married to a woman because they assumed the was a member of the LGBTQI community.

@ayandathabethe_ said:

"Love always wins."

@kefilwe_mabote wrote:

"Love is so beautiful Congratulations."

@tha.simelane commented:

"I’m next ‍♂️ congratulations to this beautiful couple."

@yourboyzie added:

"Isn't he fruity? I am so confused right now."

@massah_serah noted:

"Why did assume he loves the other gender tjo... anyway congrats to him."

