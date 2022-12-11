Emtee had his fans and followers worried about his well-being when he revealed that there were people after his life

The rapper made the scary revelation in a viral video claiming that he is now moving around wearing a bulletproof vest

He also added that the people who are after him want to kill him the way DJ Sumbody was murdered last month

Social media users are concerned about rapper Emtee after a video of the star claiming that there were people out to take his life went viral.

Emtee raised concerns after claiming that people want to kill him. Image: @djsumbodysa and @emteethehustla.

Source: Instagram

The rapper said he was now wearing a bulletproof vest because the enemies wanted him dead.

According to TimesLIVE, the Logan hitmaker said the people trying to take his life wanted to kill him the same way they murdered DJ Sumbody in November. He said:

"Real deal. Move like a secret agent now. I've got a bulletproof vest on. N*ggas want to kill me. They say they want to do me like DJ Sumbody. We have to keep this vest on. N*ggas is niggas are killing n*ggas out there. I've got to. I have kids."

Social media users showed concern about the matter. Some said the rapper should inform the police if he was being threatened while others promised to say a prayer for their favourite rapper.

@Ofentse44Bucs said:

"Post about A Reece or else people won’t interact."

@Babyboycamio1 added:

"They gonna aim for the head now."

@BlvqKidd wrote:

"Not emtee."

