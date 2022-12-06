Imbewu: The Seed top actress Phindile Gwala was exposed for failing to pay her more than R100,000 electricity bill

According to the body in charge of her electricity, Bramley Mews Body Corporate Body, this is not the first time the actress has ignored her bills

However, South Africans defended the star, claiming that there was no need to shame her in the media for not oaying electricity she rarely uses

Phindile Gwala-Ngadu is said to have been dragged to court after failing to pay her R100,000 electricity bill.

According to City Press, the Bramley Mews Body Corporate Body is fed up with her non-payments. They even sought a court order compelling the Imbewu: The Seed star to pay her R115 641,98 electricity bill.

The body also stated in the court order application that they do not want Phindile to use electricity until she settles her bill.

This is not the first time Phindile has been taken to court for non-payment. ZAlebs reported that Phindile received a court judgment for non-payment in June 2020. Phindile owed R70 809,95 in unpaid bills from normal levies, special levies, refuse recoveries, and sewer levies.

ZAlebs also reported that the corporate body's manager stated at the time that Phindile's failure to pay her bills would cause the body and her more problems with the local council.

"This will deplete any savings which the applicant may have and will ultimately cause the applicant to have a negative bank balance, risking a disconnection of the electricity supply, by the local municipality, to all the sections and the applicant being placed under administration.”

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to Phindile Gwala's over R100K electricity Bill

When the news broke on Twitter, peeps were shocked by the large sum of money Phindile has to pay. Most people commenting defended Phindile, saying she should not be shamed for not paying for the electricity she rarely uses due to load shedding.

@TeeTouchza said:

"She must be left alone. If the president of the country can run away from paying tax and get away with it."

@joykhayelihle shared:

"That is not news. It is shaming her."

@majoyana31 posted:

"What electricity? There’s always load shedding‼️ The Magistrates will not entertain that nonsense "

@Krispowerpoint wrote:

"Have they been supplying electricity consistently? Surely there is a case to answer to that too."

@AlettaPutso also said:

"We might as well not pay for the electricity bill. It's not like we are paying for something reliable. We pay for nonsense we are robbed daylight they must leave her alone."

@Rifumo_RG also wrote:

"What electricity? I won't pay either for something I'm not getting, I don't blame you Phindi."

@kgakgamatsoP reacted:

"What do you stand to gain by exposing her?"

@MohaleMotaung_ added:

"Leave her alone."

