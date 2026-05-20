Another young life was tragically cut short when a young pharmacist was shot dead at her pharmacy in KwaNyuswa near Hillcrest

Nomzila Madinane, along with a cashier and a security guard, was killed during a suspected armed robbery at her newly opened pharmacy

Reports say Nomuzi Pharmacy had opened less than a week before gunmen allegedly stormed in and opened fire, ending her life

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Nomzila Madinane was gunned down in her pharmacy. Images: @Phislash/X

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU-NATAL - Residents of KwaNyuswa near Hillcrest in KwaZulu-Natal have been left heartbroken following the brutal killing of pharmacist and businesswoman Nomzila Madinane, who was reportedly shot dead alongside her cashier and a security guard during a suspected armed robbery at her newly opened pharmacy.

Reports say her pharmacy, Nomuzi Pharmacy, had officially opened its doors less than a week before the senseless crime occurred.

KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed the incident, stating that the victims were at the pharmacy when they were ambushed by unknown suspects who opened fire on them.

What happened?

According to reports, armed suspects stormed into the pharmacy and opened fire during the incident. Madinane and her cashier were fatally shot at the scene.

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A security guard who reportedly attempted to intervene during the attack was also shot. He was rushed to the hospital for urgent medical treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries.

The shocking attack has sparked grief and outrage within the community, with many residents describing Madinane as a hardworking and ambitious woman who wanted to uplift her community by bringing healthcare services closer to residents.

For many families in KwaNyuswa, access to medication and healthcare remains a challenge because of transport costs and the distance to nearby towns. Residents said the opening of Nomuzi Pharmacy had brought hope to the area, especially for elderly residents and vulnerable families who often struggle to travel for medical assistance.

See the X post reporting on the incident here:

KZN police confirm the brutal incident

Briefly News contacted KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, who confirmed the incident.

He said Inchanga police opened three cases of murder following an incident in which two females and a security guard were shot by unknown people on Tuesday, 19 May 2026.

"The two victims were fatally shot while the security guard sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” said Netshiunda.

The motive is not yet known as investigations continue.

Young woman gunned down in Nelspruit

In other news, a 22-year-old woman from Nelspruit and her companions stopped outside a tavern to buy chips. Little did the woman know that this would be the last stop she made with her,as she was gunned down mercilessly. Police have warned people to stop being trigger-happy, and South Africans mourned the violent death over something that made no sense.

Nomzila Madinane. Image: Yusuf Abramjee/Facebook

Source: Facebook

30-year-old unknown woman shot dead in Durban

Previously, Briefly News reported that a Durban woman was reportedly shot in the head by an unknown assailant on Edwin Swales Drive. According to reports, paramedics at the scene quickly assisted the woman, believed to be in her 30s, who was shot in the head and showed no signs of life. Paramedics declared her dead on the scene. The motive of the shooting was unknown as police began investigations.

Source: Briefly News