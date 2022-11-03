Phindile Gwala and her husband are inspiring people on social media with their loving and affectionate marriage

The actress set Instagram with a very alluring dance with her businessman and model husband

Her followers couldn't get over how comfortable the two were with each other and left them wishing for relationships

Phindile Gwala and her husband dance the night away, serving relationship goals. Image: @phindilegwala_official and @armandouss

Source: Instagram

Phindile Gwala and her husband, Armando Ngandu, heated up Instagram with a risque video of them dancing and enjoying married life.

The former Muvhango actress showed off her curvaceous body in a t-shirt and tiny loungewear bum as she and her model husband embraced each other. Their love was written on their faces as they laughed while they moved to the music.

People online were swooning over the couple and their hot video, saying they make marriage look like fun. Some netizens said friendship is important in relationships if people wish to have giddy moments like Phindile had with her bae.

The duo have been married for a couple of years, and they keep proving that their union has not gone stale with time.

Below is another cute video of the couple out on the road

@euniceharrisnkambule wrote:

"Oh, I love this. The comfortability in your birthday suit. Wow, a partner who just embraces you, just the way you are."

@feliciamavundla said:

"Find yourself a best friend forever."

@mahlangufelistus_felly commented:

"This could be me, but my boyfriend is short."

@connydacious mentioned:

"Love is beautiful. ❤️"

@nomcebo_zikode added:

"Wow, what a beautiful couple to look at. Love is beautiful ❤️"

@mashudubhengu said:

"These moments are the best. "

@mphovictorseabata commented:

"That guy is lucky, I love this."

@nomthy_zuma

"Love this!"

