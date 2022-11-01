A young and happy couple made their love official and shared the news with proud and excited Mzansi peeps

The pair shared snaps of the event, which seems to be from a very successful lobola negotiation

South Africans expressed their joy for the beaming couple, while some showed their wholesome jealousy toward the pair

A young couple shared beaming snaps of themselves online after making their love towards one another official.

A happy young couple made things official between themselves, and Mzansi was here for it all. Images: @Katlego_Mack/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@Katlego_Mack is the happy groom-to-be who shared pics of what seems to be successful lobola negotiations. The Twitter post went viral with over 10 thousand retweets and truckloads of congratulations.

The first pic shows two men talking to each other over a gate, which is one of the telltale signs of lobola negotiations. The uncles of opposite families discuss the price of the dowry but first request access to the family home.

The rest of the pictures show the happy pair holding hands and lovingly looking at each other, with radiance gleaming from their smiles.

What alludes to this being lobola negotiations as well as the clothing the happy couple are wearing, you really wouldn't find these outfits at a wedding. Peeps adored the joy the couple expressed in the snaps. See the comments below:

"Ey bafethu Love is beautiful no one can convince me otherwise ❤️ Congratulations bafethu."

"This is so beautiful, congratulations guys ♥️"

"You guys look at each other with so much love "

"Congratulations Kat you have beautiful wife ❤️"

"You both look so beautiful bandla. God bless this union ❤️"

"This is sooo beautiful congratulations Katlego, to you and yours. F4 "

"What a beautiful couple, my word "

