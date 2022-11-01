A video of a group of energetic kids taking on Beyonce's 'Cuff It' dance challenge has been doing the rounds online

The footage shows the Uganda youngsters showcasing the popular viral dance challenge moves with skill and a whole lot of vibe

The clip has gained a lot of traction, views, and love online with many entertained peeps praising the talented kids

Beyonce's Cuff It song has taken the cyber community by storm with many attempting the viral dance challenge.

A group of talented Ugandan kids nailed the cool challenge after sharing a video showcasing their vibey and attention-grabbing moves on Instagram.

A group of African kids nailed the viral Cuff It challenges, winning over love online. Image: @ghettokids_tfug/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The footage posted by @ghettokids_tfug on Instagram shows the energetic group of youngsters doing the popular dance moves in a perfectly synchronised manner along to the pop song’s beat.

Judging by their attitude and large smiles, there is no denying they had a great time filming the challenge as much as netizens enjoyed watching it.

According to the Citizen, The challenge was created by two female TikTok creators, Maycee (@maycsteele) and Kaitlyn (@ogpartyhardy26) who posted a video pregaming and dancing along to the song in August. The two explain it is just two dance moves done repeatedly. The dance moves quickly went viral, with hundreds of thousands of videos posted online.

Check out the captivating video below:

straw_hat.dean.ged said:

“Oh yeah, y’all about to go up .”

authentic_sunshine replied:

“Who else watched this 217 times just to watch each individual kid do their thing??!! Love love love it! ❤️.”

mrskb24 commented:

“Understood the assignment .”

Shifrahblessing replied:

“Have been waiting 4 your challenge , good job fam.”

jeettaa___ wrote:

“My beautiful babies ❤️.”

Dacostathalia responded:

“Best part of this - Their Smiles! Good God they are beautiful.”

Enioluwaofficial remarked:

“Love It and didn't miss a beat!.”

Teezpearl commented:

“3 of the boys look like siblings . Lovely kids .”

Connie Ferguson impresses Mzansi with her dance moves as she tries the ‘Cuff It’ Challenge

In a related story, Briefly News reported that it seems like famous South African actress and fitness enthusiast Connie Ferguson lives by the mantra, work hard and play hard.

The actress recently impressed peeps when she joined the international Cuff It challenge.

