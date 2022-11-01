A South African woman took to social media to share two stunning photos of herself and he niece

The snaps show the two ladies posing with their backs to the camera in beautiful, curve-hugging, backless dresses

Mzansi peeps were left charmed and mind-boggled as to who was who in the images and complimented on their beauty

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

South Africa is known for a number of good things, from its rich and vibrant cultures, and natural resources right down to its beautiful women who remain unmatched!

Twitter user @MrsLekhooaGS left jaws dropping after sharing images of herself and he niece looking gorgeous together.

A curvy niece and aunt caused quite a stir online with their stunning images. Image: @MrsLekhooaGS/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the snaps, the pair is seen posing with their backs to the camera in beautiful, curve-hugging, backless dresses. She captioned the tweet:

“Niece and Aunt .”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The striking images left netizens in awe as well as confusion as to who exactly was the niece and who was the aunt, as both ladies looked stunning.

Check out some of the comments and compliments below:

@Hustle_Gee_ remarked:

"Say hi to the Niece."

lucky_dybala replied:

"A man Will still cheat even if he got this ."

@BukulaJoseph reacted:

"I'll definitely do either with the aunt if am dating the niece or the other way around ."

@AmosMooketsi asked:

"Who's the niece and who's the aunt?"

@Zooyeypl commented:

“Kancane Kancane uyavela u niece.”

@ZaFastlane wrote:

“Which one is the niece???? Ndifuna yena.”

@MPTswiks commented:

“Which one is aunt?”

@Gentleman_Thug1 said:

“Kodwa Auntie Mara...let me stop right there.”

Video of curvaceous lady singing and dancing at church has Mzansi men drooling

In another similar story, Briefly News reported that a viral video of a curvaceous woman taking centre stage at church caused a stir among cyber citizens.

The video, shared by online user Ndivhu Ndix on Facebook, shows the woman, wearing a form-fitting black dress as she sings a worship song during what appears to be a church service. She is later joined by another woman who also sings and dances along to the hymn.

“Reason Why I go to church,” Ndivhu captioned the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News