A woman took to social media to share two beautiful photos of herself after a great time at church

In the images posted on Twitter, @MuhleMvelase is seen rocking a yellow shirt and dark form-fitting skirt

Mzansi men took to the comments section to admire the woman’s shapely figure by leaving flirty comments

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

One stunning and curvy babe left Mzansi men feeling hot under the collar after sharing snaps of herself online.

A woman's after church photos left some men in awe of her beauty. Image: @MuhleMvelase/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Taking to Twitter after Sunday service, user @MuhleMvelase posted two photos of herself looking beautiful in a yellow shirt and dark form-fitting skirt with high heels.

She captioned the tweet:

“Church was great Stufuza ❤️.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Her online friends responded with love and compliments, admiring the woman’s beauty. In true Mzansi fashion, a few men left her some flirty comments as well, lol.

@Bright050683N responded:

“God took his time when he was making. You're just perfect!”

@Mvelase940423 reacted:

“Wamuhle MaMthembu.”

@Mosetlakgolo_za said:

“I’m sure the voice here is very remarkable.”

@ElvisShakur replied:

“I would look good beside you lool... Joking but awesome pic.”

@OnkeJonasZA asked:

“Ukhonzaphi Stufuza?”

Video of curvaceous lady singing and dancing at church has Mzansi men drooling

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a curvaceous woman taking centre stage at church caused a stir among cyber citizens.

The video, shared by online user Ndivhu Ndix on Facebook, shows the woman, wearing a form-fitting black dress as she sings a worship song during what appears to be a church service. She is later joined by another woman who also sings and dances along to the hymn.

“Reason Why I go to church,” Ndivhu captioned the post.

Many Saffas, particularly men, responded to the post with flirtatious admiring the shapely gospel performer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News