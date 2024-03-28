A young woman posted a video showing how she treated her mom and dad to their first dental visit

The footage documented their trip and gave a glimpse into their dental procedures

Mzansi loved the video, with some amused by the dad's reaction and others praising the thoughtful daughter

Zanele Magcaba gave her parents their first dental treatment experience. Image: @happiemagcaba

Source: TikTok

A young woman tugged at the hearts of many Mzansi netizens after sharing a video of taking her parents to the dentist for the very first time in their lives.

Daughter takes mom and dad to the dentist

A TikTok video shared by Zanele Happie Magcaba (@happiemagcaba) shows the young woman catching a taxi with her parents as they make their way to their dentist appointment.

They finally reach their destination and jump out of the taxi before the video switches to a clip of Zanele's mother getting her teeth checked and worked on as her father waits and looks on in anticipation.

It was then the father's turn, as the dentist assessed and cleaned his teeth too, while the impressed mother looked at her fresh smile in the mirror.

Why is seeing a dentist important?

According to PK Dentistry, regular dental visits are key to healthy teeth and gums, preventing future issues. You can get professional cleanings, fluoride treatments, and X-rays for a complete preventive care routine.

Mzansi react to sweet TikTok video

Many netizens were touched and entertained by the post. While the father's evident nervousness amused some, others praised the daughter for her thoughtful gesture

lyfe wrote:

"Mama sezenza iskhokho “baba akubuhlungu thelumoya phansi”

Zamile responded:

"Singamagwala kwezinye izinto singamadoda. Cabanga ngoba ubaba angashaya inyoka egcekeni kodwa usaba uku clean amazinyo.❤️."

Stingz said:

"Ngifisa ube namandla okubathengela imoto encane nje engabizi, ngath ngyabona sebekhala ezenjabulo ❤️❤️❤️."

Queen Mel responded:

"Sengathi inkosi ingakubusisa ngemoto sthandwa."

ncebazakheshamase said:

"Ubaba ngathi uthukile. Yinhle into oyenzayo mfethu✨✨."

Nosi replied:

"This is so beautiful . Zincane izinto ezijabulisa abazali❤️."

Welile88 replied:

"Amadoda nobugwala ."

tharhndoerhw said:

"Ukube sekubuhlungu ngabe ngkhalilr aw shame eduduza umuntu wakhe ."

Bonga Sithole gets Durban dentist to treat his dental crisis

In another story, Briefly News reported that a dentist from Durban used his skill to do some good in Bonga's life. Mrs South Africa 2022 finalist Sisanda Qwabe-Coutaud has been helping Bonga and recently took him to treat his teeth.

People commented on the post to tell the dentist what they thought of his good deed. The post got thousands of views.

Bonga Sithole visited a dentist in Ballito, Durban. Sisanda Qwabe-Coutaud took Bonga to Dr Jobela, who helped Bonga with a "dental crisis".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News