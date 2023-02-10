Bonga Sithole recently went viral after he received help with a teeth problem and a Good Samaritan helped him

A South African dentist treated the internet famous homeless man who was in desperate need of dental care

People reacted to seeing Bonga flashing his familiar smile in pictures with the dentist who gave him some much-needed medical assistance

A dentist from Durban used his skill to do some good in Bonga's life. Mrs South Africa 2022 finalist, Sisanda Qwabe-Coutaud, has been helping Bonga and recently took him to treat his teeth.

Bonga Sithole got his teeth fixed after a Good Samaritan took him to a dentist in Durban. Image: SisandaQ

People commented on the post to tell the dentist what they thought of his good deed. The post got thousands of views.

Twitter pics of Bonga Sithole with glowing smile after seeing dentist warms SA hearts

Bonga Sithole visited a dentist in Ballito, Durban. Sisanda Qwabe-Coutaud took Bonga to Dr Jobela, who helped Bonga with a "dental crisis". See the photos of his visit below:

South Africans react to seeing Bonga Sithole receive dental health care

People were happy to see how the lady was still trying to help. Briefly News previously reported that Sisanda also took Bonga to the beach.

@Empress_Glamz7 commented:

"Awesomeness at its best."

@CetshwayoG commented:

"Ngiyamubongela. Congratulations to him, his dignity has been restored and he will have confidence and self esteem."

@Jason_Flye commented:

"Like they say, English opens you doors. That child better turn out a useful citizen, honestly."

@Zayyzo commented:

"Love you for all you are doing for him."

@BabaloLubuzo commented:

"Let's see the fresh smile!"

@Brenden47630797 commented:

"May God bless you Sisanda."

