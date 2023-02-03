A picture of Bonga Sithole recently went viral on Twitter as it shows him living his best life seaside

Bonga looked very happy in the photos, inspiring many reactions from people who were moved to see the homeless man thriving

The picture went viral on Twitter with 200 000 views as netizens flooded the comments to share some heartfelt sentiments

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A homeless man, Bonga Sithole, was shot to fame with his heartbreaking story. Online users kept up with the colourful character who stole the country's hearts.

Bonga Sithole recently went viral on Twitter as he showed people he was having fun at the beach. Images: TikTok/SisandaQ/TikTok/JohnPotgieter

Source: UGC

The latest picture of Bonga Sithole shows him having fun at the beach. The internet-famous man's picture attracted many South Africans, who had much to say.

Bonga Sithole's Twitter pic of him at beach goes viral

A picture on Twitter shared by shows Bonga Sithole having the time of his life at the beach. Online users were touched to see him beaming at the beach since he shot to fame after sharing his story of substance abuse. See the full picture below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans wish Bonga Sithole well

The picture of Bonga looking overjoyed at the beach left people touched. Many left inspiring words for him.

Ntshuks24 commented:

"It's so adorable to see him happy though, he's always happy hey. It's very great what you're doing, sister. God will bless you. Blessed hand is the hand that's giving from the one that's taking."

@SthembiD commented:

"He looks good and happy. What was he going to rehab for and is he still on it? So if you are with him, he doesn't use? Or he got enough stuff with him? I'm sorry if my questions are offensive."

@Graham02481188 commented:

"Sincerely hope the powerful aura of the sea washes away the cravings and Bonga gets rejuvenated and becomes who he has always wanted to be."

@RonnyMahlokoza commented:

"I am happy for him."

@Maggzunlimited commented:

"I pray for his total restoration and thank you for allowing God to use you in this way! I pray for blessings upon blessings over your lives as a family."

@Sizarhwayiza commented:

"We may try to find fault in what you are doing but do not despair. In a country grappled with substance abuse, you have made your contribution. If we criticise, ignore us. We are a generation of 'if it's not done by me it's not good enough.'"

"Knows his worth": Bonga Sithole gets R10 donation, SA split as he's unimpressed

Briefly News previously reported that Bonga Sithole has been a hot topic among netizens since he returned to his old habits. The latest update about the local man shows his reaction to getting some money while begging.

South Africans have been following his story closely and have much to say about his facial expression. Netizens speculated that his face communicated that he wasn't satisfied with the money he was being given.

Bonga upset South Africa when he discharged himself from rehab and returned to living on the streets. A recent picture of him made the rounds on Twitter as people shared their opinions on his reaction to getting a R10 donation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News