AKA has opened up about how he struggles to be a better person since he decided to stop beefing with other celebs

The Fela In Versace rapper shared that sometimes he feels like dishing out some humble pie, adding that being a better person is hard

AKA's fans, known as the Megacy, urged their fave to go for it and rub people up the wrong way again because they're ready to defend him

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

AKA has taken to his timeline to share that he's struggling to be a better person. The rapper was always in the news for dissing other celebs, but he has changed for the better.

AKA shared that he's struggling to be a better person. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

His fans see him as the bad boy of Mzansi hip-hop, but AKA has matured and knows how to handle himself when he gets into sticky situations. Taking to his verified Twitter account, Supa Mega wrote:

"Sometimes I crave dishing out humble pie like I used to ... rubbing people's faces in it after they peed on my carpet. *sigh ... being a better person is challenging."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

AKA's fans urge him to deal with his naysayers

Peeps took to the Run Jozi hitmaker's comment section and encouraged him to rub people up the wrong way again. They said they're ready to defend AKA like before.

@MoneriMandla commented:

"Leave no stone unturned."

@ZA_TheHybrid wrote:

"The humble Kiernan, I never thought I'd witness it, but I'm just glad we not here defending you against everyone. It's more peaceful being your fan now than it was before."

@1BxbyPluto said:

"The Mega we know and love stays dishing humble pie unless when not really necessary."

@wise30152072 commented:

"It has been months since I defended you. Do it just once bro, I miss being called all types of names."

@TEE_S_PAPAH wrote:

"TBH I don't fux with the humble you. I don't even check out your interviews like I used to. You compliment way too much. Ae no I'm good."

@bruceworldwide added:

"Go for it, bro!!! That’s one of the reasons we love you."

K.O drops freestyle, disses Ntukza and Lady Du

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that there's no stopping K.O. After the rapper ruled 2022 with his smash hit, SETE, he is back with another banger.

The former Teargas member dropped a fire freestyle on Thursday, February 2. In the song titled Forecast 23, the star disses other artists such as his former Teagas bandmate, Ntukza and Amapiano vocalist, Lady Du.

The new single is trending on Twitter and Instagram as music fans discuss why K.O had to go so hard in the song. Lady Du's name is also topping the trends list as many wonder what she did to the rapper.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News