Mzansi DJ, Miss Pru, has shared her hilariously sad breakup story with her unknown ex-boyfriend

According to the uHulumeni hitmaker, the man lied about visiting California, and she caught him red-handed hanging out with his friends ekasi during the time he was supposed to be overseas

Mzansi reacted to the story by saying the star shouldn't have snooped around and instead taken her man's word for it

Miss Pru has had the messiest experience in the dating space. She recently told a tale of how she dumped her ex-boyfriend all because of lies.

Miss Pru has shared her story of 'Umjolo the pandemic.'

Source: Instagram

TshisaLIVE reports that she took to her official Twitter page to pen a long thread going into detail about what happened.

The former Ambitiouz Entertainment artist said she was in a relationship with a dude who fed her lies about his whereabouts. The unknown man revealed his plans to visit California despite the fact that he was well aware that this was not the case.

"Once dated a guy who was a serial liar and a tech nerd. He once said he had a business trip to California but my sixth sense was telling me otherwise. He somehow called me with an international looking number but hai, khona into e-off! One day I after he called I drove to ekasi…"

In another tweet, Miss Pru revealed how she caught her ex-lover red-handed chilling with his friends ekasi while he kept updating her on his overseas trip.

"uMjita was chilling at his normal corner laughing out loud, you could see the back of his throat. Yaz I froze. I thought to myself that he’d lie about this anyway no matter how angry I got. He saw my car and I drove off in tears"

Mzansi shares hilarious reactions to Miss Pru's breakup story

@Ilysm_Phiwe_Wam said:

"The way I laughed "

@BeingBukhosi shared:

"I guess you were also in California "

@DjClenSA posted:

"Nah gents we need this man at the men’s conference. His technique is crucial to the movement. Haarde Pru"

@Lefaleftus replied:

"The Problem nguwe. Umjita said he is going to California, why would you follow your man ko California? Wait until he is back in South Africa."

@charljacobs commented:

"So lemme get this straight, he lied to you just so he could sit at his normal corner and laugh? Not ukuthi he was cheating. The man just wanted to chill without you."

@Mrs_T_Chikile wrote:

"The thing about lies is that the truth always finds its way out...askies"

@AndreYardman added:

"It was all your fault. How can you go to California without telling your partner."

Focalistic and DBN Gogo reportedly broke up 10 months ago allegedly because of another amapiano star

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Focalistic and DBN Gogo have reportedly gone their separate ways. The talented Amapiano artists apparently broke up ten months ago.

According to rumours doing the rounds in celebville, the two stars kept their break up on a down-low. The rumours started circulating when DBN Gogo was a no-show at Foca's birthday celebration.

ZAlebs reported that sources close to the artist and the DJ would probably never address the reason for their split publicly. One source claimed they're private people, while another said another Amapiano star is the reason for their breakup.

