A homeless man hit the studio to do a voiceover for an educational commercial with the help of a kind woman who found him

Bonga won the hearts of many South Africans about a week ago with his immaculate English in a viral TikTok video

Many South Africans were moved that a talented young man like him was begging on the streets

Bonga showcases his voice in the studio. Image: @mrssafinalist2022

Bonga Sithole's luck seems to be turning around after his TikTok video went viral last week. The lady, who discovered him, Sisanda Qwabe posted a video of Mzansi's internet sensation at the studio recording a commercial.

Bonga has been off the streets for a week now, and it seems his unique voice will be narrating an education commercial.

The well-spoken homeless man captured many people's attention with his higher-grade English vocabulary. Sisanda found him on the streets begging for change and has since been helping him turn his life around.

Yesterday he excitedly shared that he was lodging at a Sandton hotel for the first time in his life.

South Africans were excited to witness Bonga's transformation and thanked Sisanda for facilitating this new journey for him.

Watch Bonga in the studio below:

@nonkumillyventfolo stated:

"I need Bonga's English for my interview tomorrow."

@kevinpully wrote:

"Sisanda, we see you. It's time to recognize you also for your devoted passion in helping out our brother. Thank you."

@adanmohamedkasai suggested:

"I swear he can be an English teacher for Jacob Zuma and Bheki Cele. Don't let him go."

@abenafocus83 mentioned:

"He is awesome. Please don’t leave him alone. What a powerful voice, and his English is on point. May the positive energy of the universe surround you."

@lunga_lesuoa said:

"Bonga is a beautiful soul."

@nufuteneherbal added:

"This is a real and practical transformation, thanks sister and all who are supporting."

@faraiinn9 posted:

"Wow, what you guys have done cannot be undone. This guy is pure talent. His voice should be on ads and insurance commercials."

@hendrik_moropodi said:

"Bonga could kill voice-over challenges anyday!

