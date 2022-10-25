A well-spoken homeless man left a helpful woman and curious Mzansi peeps dumbfounded after the informative conversation he and the lady had

The articulate gent spoke about a wide range of topics and even threw in a bit of Afrikaans in the mix

The different things discussed really touched a lot of folks in the country who also wanted to assist him in any way possible

Source: Facebook

Squad Magazine posted the clip of the man, which Sisanda Nomusa Qwabe originally uploaded on TikTok, where the clip has over 1.9 million views. The Facebook post has also received a ton of attention from Mzansi peeps.

Sisanda had heard about the man from prior videos and decided to speak to him herself. The interesting conversation led to him talking about his life aspirations and allowed him to show off his dazzling vocabulary and introduce himself as Bonga.

Bonga also spoke about the plight of being homeless and how people tend to look down on him just because of his life situation. Sisanda said that she really wanted to assist him in any way she could.

Peeps nationwide adored the way Bonga carried himself throughout. See the comments below:

Tirikudyei? What's Cooking? said:

"The devil messed up his great destinyl hope he recovers all that the devil stole from him"

Fortunate Mmagiven Mahale Chauke mentioned:

"Radio presenter will do good with this voice. God bless him "

Dorcss Dorcas commented:

"The devil is a liar, this guy must be rescued, oh my God "

Keneilwe Moatlhodi shared:

"I love the Afrikaans voice, whatever he's saying "

Kulani Degratia Mkhawana posted:

"I had to look for my dictionary and pause the video after almost every word"

Rosy Morgan said:

"Oh wow, so well spoken, I pray the lady helps him."

Alfred Seth mentioned:

"I think we must help him."

Lolo Mo shared:

"South Africa please safe this guy he carries a lot of wisdom "

