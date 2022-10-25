A funny video of an older child getting caught eating dry baby formula has Mzansi peeps admitting they do it too

Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shared the clip showing the girl getting caught by the mother, she did not know where to run

The comment section was quickly filled by people who claimed they do not blame the girl as formula is apparently the shiz

Apparently, dry baby formula is a treat. A video of a girl getting caught stealing scoops of baby formula had people admitting their guilt.

This girl loves the taste of baby formula and got caught by the baby's mother. Image: Twitter / @jah_vinny_23

Some adults eat purity, and even some like baby cereal, but formula is a wow. That stuff is expensive, which makes it a delicacy, neh?

Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shared a clip of an older girl child making a baby a bottle and then taking a scoop of dry formula for herself. Mom was hiding around the corner and caught her in the act. Sis did not know where to turn when she popped out.

“She got caught ”

The people of Mzansi admit to loving the taste of baby formula

While you think the comment section would be filled with confusion and question, it became a confessions space. Lol, people are here for the baby formula!

Take a look:

@LadyMay_K said:

“At her big age? Worst part she puts the same spoon in her mouth?”

@lerato_mol said:

“I once caught my younger brother putting it in his tea... ”

@MaboeNdi said:

“You guys don't understand how nice baby's food is I even buy myself Purity’s because they are nice. I don't blame her at all okay.”

@Daphnedark1 said:

“Nan slaps I did with my younger sister and my baby and definitely will do it with my next one if I get to have another one or if my younger brother has kids and definitely not ashamed of it.”

@PsoBabe263 said:

“ I understand baby formula slaps it's taken so much discipline for me not to go 50/50 with my baby I do a scoop here and there ”

Funny video of dad feeding baby while sneaking in a bite for himself gives SA the feels: “Eat dad eat nana”

In related news, Briefly News reported that getting your baby to eat solids can be challenging. A video of a tiny tot’s mealtime gave social media users the giggles as daddy made it quite a thrilling experience.

The clip was shared on Facebook by the Great Hope page and shows the father cradling the child on his lap as he feeds him/her some baby puree.

The man makes funny noises imitating that of a car as he intrigues the child. As he is about to put a spoonful of food into the child’s mouth, he switches and quickly puts it into his mouth. He continues his funny noises and proceeds to feed the child finally.

