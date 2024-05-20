Cavin Johnson said fans chose to represent their political parties rather than Kaizer Chiefs during Itumeleng Khune's farewell match

The legendary goalkeeper played the final 15 minutes in his last home match for Amakhosi during a 0-0 draw with Polokwane City on Saturday, 18 May 2024

Fans took to social media to blame Johnson and the team's underwhelming performances for the low turnout

Kaizer Chiefs Itumeleng Khune's low turnout at his farewell match was not the club's fault says coach Cavin Johnson. Image: Phil Cole and Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Legendary goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune waved goodbye to Kaizer Chiefs as a late substitute during a 0-0 draw with Polokwane City on Saturday, 18 May 2024.

The Soweto club experienced a low turnout for Khune's farewell as coach Cavin Johnson said fans were too busy supporting their favourite political parties.

Cavin Johnson blames political events

Johnson gives reasons for the low turnout at Khune's farewell in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Johnson, who will take over as head of youth development next season, said political events turned fans away from the stadium.

Johnson said:

"We expected to have more supporters today, but if you look back at what's happening around, there are a lot of election gatherings. People are saying, 'Hey, let me go to a rally so that I can get Sassa [grant],' so we are also faced with a lot of those competitions.

Fans based Chiefs over social media

Amakhosi supporters took to social media to say the club only have themselves to blame for the low attendance at Khune's farewell.

Amakhosi Naturena Giant blasted Johnson:

"Useless coach. He always comes with excuses."

Mokgosi Lekwape says Chiefs should have done better:

"I think that was not the right way to honour Khune. The Motaungs should give him a testimonial game. That's how you honour a legend."

Ngangetshe Mchunusi not a fan of Johnson:

"He is the main reason. He can't coach."

Bongani Mgubela blames Chiefs' performance:

"The supporters are not stupid; they need results."

Wonder Nkosin was harsh:

"The local plumber is talking rubbish now."

Sead Ramovic will have an interview with Kaizer Chiefs

As reported by Briefly News, TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic will have an interview to become the new Kaizer Chiefs next season.

A source said the German tactician is a candidate to become the next Amakhosi coach after impressing with the Rockets.

