Mzansi legend Itumeleng Khune will end his 25-year-stay at Kaizer Chiefs at the end of this season

The goalkeeper has played 281 matches for Amakhosi since his professional debut in 2004 while he also featured 91 times for Bafana

Amakhosi fans took to social media to thank the 36-year-old whose contract at the Soweto club expires at the end of June 2024

Kaizer Chiefs will honour Itumeleng Khune on Saturday, 18 May 2024. Image: Lefty Shivambu and Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs will honour legendary goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune when they face Polokwane City on Saturday, 18 May 2024.

Khune, who played 281 matches for Amakhosi since joining their youth ranks in 1999, will leave the club that is determined maintain their top-eight position.

Kaizer Chiefs will honour Itumeleng Khune

Chiefs announced Khune's farewell on their Twitter (X) page:

A club statement released on their website said the 36-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of June 2024, will be given a fond ending to his record-setting stay at the club.

The statement read:

"Khune, a stalwart of South African football, has been a pillar of strength for Kaizer Chiefs for over two decades. He arrived as a youngster from Ventersdorp, in the North West, back in 1999. Known for his exceptional goalkeeping skills and leadership on and off the field, Khune started in the Kaizer Chiefs Youth Development Academy before being promoted to the senior team at the start of the 2004/05 season."

Fans praised Khune

Amakhosi supporters took to social media to praise the legendary shot-stopper who also played 91 matches for Bafana.

Nsovo Mabasa praised Khune:

"Well deserved, Khune."

Daniel Masetla predicts Khune's next move:

"He will be a great goalkeeper coach."

Simphiwe Njotini admires the shot-stopper:

"Arguably one of the greatest goalkeepers South Africa has ever produced."

Benitez Delron Nthako is a fan:

"The only Mzansi's number one. He's a true legend."

Eugene Gabela respects Khune:

"A well-deserved true Chiefs Legend. So much respect for this guy."

Itumeleng Khune nearly moved overseas

As reported by Briefly News, former Kaizer Chiefs coach Muhsin Ertuğraln said goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's height prevented a move to Turkey in 2010.

The former Chiefs coach said Khune would have signed for Turkish side Sivasspor before the 2010 World Cup if he were a 'head' taller.

