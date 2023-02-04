A popular forex trader known as Grootman surprised his girlfriend with R27 000 hard cash on her 27th birthday

Grootman posted a video on TikTok folding the bank notes into a neat bouquet and said it was her "birthday cake"

SA ladies in the comments section were green with envy and wished they had partners like Grootman

Themba Selahle gave Gcinile Thwala R27 000 as a birthday present. Image: @real_xogrootmoney

Themba Selahle also known as Grootman went all out for his girlfriend Gcinile Twala's 27th birthday.

The forex trader had rose petals spread out across their home and bought red and white roses for his special lady.

Grootman can also be seen in the TikTok video creating a custom cake for Gcilnile with R100 and R200 notes worth R27 000.

He said in the caption that it was his girlfriend's second gift and he got Gcinile's face tattooed on his arm as the first present.

"VUKANI! It’s my baby’s birthday. Happy 27th Birthday my queen @Gcinile Twala. When I said FOREVER I meant exactly that.

SA reacts to Grootman giving Gcinile Twala R27 000 in hard cash

The ladies were beside themselves when they saw Grootma's viral video lavishing his girlfriend with money.

@luu_thereal said:

"Manifesting for me to treat my woman like Grootman."

@masalamachia posted:

"This man went to the private school of romance."

@trudyz3 stated:

"She's never too excited for these things, she's used to it."

@neelogracious commented:

"For the fact that the child will grow in a lovely environment. God bless them more."

@ayanda_33 mentioned:

"Groot money is the man of the match. Give this man some bells."

@brian_mrekza202 added:

"A true definition of a caring heart, cheers to more blessings my brother."

@____anne1 shared:

"Resqueezeng in mo industring. We also want to be spoiled and be loved loudly hle. "

@idknqobile said:

"This is beautiful Grootman but this ain't 27 thousand."

